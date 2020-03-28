MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559,159 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of MEDNAX worth $15,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MD opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX Inc has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $29.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.02.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.69.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

