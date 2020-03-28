Megacoin Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $43,544.61 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00619742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000628 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,593,687 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

