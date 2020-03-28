Melon Price Reaches $2.87 on Major Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Melon has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $9,306.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can now be purchased for $2.87 or 0.00043313 BTC on major exchanges including Bitsane, Liqui, IDEX and Kraken.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.02474356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00193872 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00042264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon launched on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Kraken, IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.