Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $237,925.64 and approximately $223.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

