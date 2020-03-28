MenaPay One Day Trading Volume Tops $204,122.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One MenaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Dcoin, Hanbitco and Sistemkoin. MenaPay has a market cap of $552,557.16 and approximately $204,122.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,477,056 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

