Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mercantil Bank by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mercantil Bank by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. 17.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMTB opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. Mercantil Bank has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $67.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercantil Bank will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

