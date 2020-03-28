Merculet Market Capitalization Achieves $390,629.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $390,629.00 and $28,286.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, CoinMex and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.82 or 0.02509826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00195575 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00043105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,075,695,955 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinMex, IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

