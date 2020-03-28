Mercury (MER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $565.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $325,211.04 and approximately $565.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.02519657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00195665 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00042952 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

