Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,684 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.11% of Mercury Systems worth $81,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,591,000 after purchasing an additional 499,649 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,300,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,012,000 after purchasing an additional 354,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,352,000 after purchasing an additional 285,248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,190,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,278,000 after purchasing an additional 242,421 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 499,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 190,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $529,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,733,035.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,625. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.99. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

