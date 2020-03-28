Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Short Interest Update

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,375,400 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 27th total of 9,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MTOR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.62. 1,406,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,070. Meritor has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTOR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

