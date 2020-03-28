Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to announce earnings per share of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Meta Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million.

Several analysts have commented on CASH shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of CASH opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

