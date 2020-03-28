Metadium Price Up 28.1% Over Last 7 Days (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Metadium has a market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $259,705.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bytex, Kucoin and Hotbit. In the last week, Metadium has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.71 or 0.02508409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00194144 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00043000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034101 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinsuper, Bytex, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

