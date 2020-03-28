MetaHash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.68 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.15 or 0.02526945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194325 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042372 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033592 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,916,855,429 coins and its circulating supply is 1,750,141,650 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.