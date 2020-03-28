Metal Price Up 68.5% This Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00005464 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Kyber Network, Cryptopia and Tidex. Metal has a total market cap of $22.26 million and approximately $31.57 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metal has traded 68.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.02490706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193999 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00024926 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033905 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,383,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia, Huobi, OKEx, Tidex and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.