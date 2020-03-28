Metaverse ETP Hits Market Capitalization of $8.99 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, RightBTC, QBTC and TOPBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.02066489 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00076277 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,877,859 coins and its circulating supply is 77,877,755 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, TOPBTC, Coinsuper, CoinBene, QBTC, RightBTC, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.