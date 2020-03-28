MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. MGM Growth Properties has a payout ratio of 168.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Shares of MGP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,071. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. Equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Stewart bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

