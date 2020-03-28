MIB Coin (MIB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,472.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One MIB Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $204,664.26 and approximately $4,472.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007202 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 359,928,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,626,648 tokens. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.