MicroBitcoin Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $2,756.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002995 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 66.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.