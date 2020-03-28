Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288,388 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $197,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

