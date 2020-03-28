Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,861 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,707,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,592,882,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,128,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,382,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.98. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.