Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by 3G Capital Partners LP

3G Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 533,423 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 105,406 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 12.5% of 3G Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 3G Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $84,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,707,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,592,882,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,128,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,382,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.42.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $149.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

