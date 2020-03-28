Mindexcoin (MIC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,997.00

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $885,657.46 and approximately $2,997.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mindexcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.02534680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00195186 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041925 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034309 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mindexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mindexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.