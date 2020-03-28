MINDOL Hits Market Capitalization of $481.55 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. MINDOL has a total market cap of $481.55 million and $517,962.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for approximately $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.01035919 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.