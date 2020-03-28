MineBee Hits Market Capitalization of $37.29 Million (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One MineBee token can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. Over the last week, MineBee has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. MineBee has a market cap of $37.29 million and $9.35 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.02537389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00195718 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033673 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MineBee Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

