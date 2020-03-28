MineBee (MB) Market Capitalization Tops $37.29 Million

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $37.29 million and $9.35 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MineBee has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One MineBee token can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.02520032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194227 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033964 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MineBee

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

