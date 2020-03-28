Minereum (MNE) Market Capitalization Achieves $55,408.68

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Minereum has a total market cap of $55,408.68 and $185.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minereum has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.02490706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193999 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,518,880 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

