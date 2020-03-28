MinexCoin (MNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $172,552.27

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $172,552.27 and approximately $30,317.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Exmo and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.27 or 0.02523090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00195150 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00043122 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00051871 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,577,380 coins and its circulating supply is 6,311,340 coins. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.