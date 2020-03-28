MintCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, MintCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MintCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $1.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu.

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.