Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.