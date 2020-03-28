Mithril (MITH) Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Mithril has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, FCoin and ZB.COM. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005814 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mithril can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx, FCoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, HitBTC, LBank and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

