Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Down 14.4% in March

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,636,300 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the February 27th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,105,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 394,077 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,463,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 247,210 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MUFG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

