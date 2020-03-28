Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRN. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

In other Trinity Industries news, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,535,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,700.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,881,431 shares of company stock valued at $38,936,699 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

