MOAC Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. One MOAC coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002310 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $33.94 and $18.94. During the last week, MOAC has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. MOAC has a total market capitalization of $9.57 million and approximately $101,768.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The official website for MOAC is moac.io. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io.

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $18.94, $24.68, $32.15, $24.43, $5.60, $33.94, $50.98, $7.50 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

