Moeda Loyalty Points Price Up 0.6% This Week (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00004946 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Binance, CoinBene and OKEx. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $820,505.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, OKEx, CoinBene and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

