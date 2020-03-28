Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Short Interest Up 30.5% in March

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,889,300 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the February 27th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.87. 551,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Moelis & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is currently 104.08%.

In other Moelis & Co news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 22,075 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $739,291.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,688 shares of company stock worth $8,134,624. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,105,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 966,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,836,000 after buying an additional 486,120 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,190,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 570.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 206,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moelis & Co from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

