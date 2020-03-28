Moin (MOIN) Achieves Market Cap of $48,138.02

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Moin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Moin has a total market capitalization of $48,138.02 and approximately $166.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moin

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,066,279 coins. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

