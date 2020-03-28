Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,806,900 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the February 27th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $640.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.91. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 311.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

