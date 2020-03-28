Monarch (MT) Trading Down 2% Over Last Week

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Monarch token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Monarch has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Monarch has a total market cap of $45,654.50 and approximately $266.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monarch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.02525045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00194878 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Monarch Token Profile

Monarch’s launch date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,416,709 tokens. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken.

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monarch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monarch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monarch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.