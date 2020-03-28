Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Mondelez International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Mondelez International stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

