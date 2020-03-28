Monero Classic Market Capitalization Reaches $8.13 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00006680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $1,466.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00745199 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001503 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,332,090 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.