Monero Classic (XMC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,466.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 41.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and $1,466.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00006680 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00747253 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001503 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,332,090 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

