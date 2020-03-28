Monero Trading Up 16.4% This Week (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $818.59 million and approximately $135.06 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $46.77 or 0.00747253 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq, DragonEX, Mercatox and Bitlish.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001503 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,500,589 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, TradeOgre, Binance, Bitfinex, CoinEx, Kraken, Livecoin, Mercatox, Upbit, Cryptomate, Nanex, Graviex, Tux Exchange, Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, Crex24, Coinroom, Exrates, Cryptopia, Bitbns, B2BX, Coindeal, Liquid, Coinbe, Bittrex, Bitlish, DragonEX, Instant Bitex, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Bithumb, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinut, Huobi, SouthXchange, Bisq, BitBay, Ovis, BTC Trade UA, OKEx and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

