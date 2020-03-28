MonetaryUnit Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittylicious. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $580,106.60 and approximately $2,281.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016537 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003633 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003476 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 185,969,083 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

