Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,083 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.69% of Mongodb worth $275,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Mongodb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,685,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mongodb by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Mongodb by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mongodb from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mongodb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Mongodb from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 0.26. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $54,024.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 300 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $52,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,026,123.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,894 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,856 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

