Monkey Project (MONK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $777.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $261,874.16 and $777.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 341.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000186 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,670,820 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

