Monolith (TKN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,500.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Monolith token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001741 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 6% against the dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $18,500.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00051763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.99 or 0.04879840 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00065006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036814 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

