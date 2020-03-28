Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Argus increased their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.18.

Shares of MCO traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.19. 1,305,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $287.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

