Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,385 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Moody’s worth $627,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Moody’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,269,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.19. 1,305,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,569. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.21. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $1,351,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

