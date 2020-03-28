Mooncoin (MOON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 32.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,609,741,620 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

