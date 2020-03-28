Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Axa

Axa raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,289 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after buying an additional 3,786,107 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 3,589,448 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,075,000 after buying an additional 1,542,397 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,414,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after buying an additional 1,212,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,557.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,818,000 after buying an additional 1,173,072 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MS opened at $34.01 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. JMP Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

